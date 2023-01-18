First phase of mud bridge repairs completed ahead of schedule, city official says

Phase one was repairing the embankments along the bridge's east and west sides.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials confirmed to 3NEWS that repairs to the embankments along the Yorktown mud bridge's east and west sides were completed eight days ahead of schedule.



While progress is being made on the bridge, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said that the timeline has not changed.

"That's why there is the 70 day time frame," he said. "If it was on land it would probably be a lot easier, a lot quicker, but we are working in water. Our contractor is, so these barges are a necessary ingredient in this equation."

The second phase of the bridge's repairs began this week. Zanoni told 3NEWS that this phase addresses repairs to 22 out of the 55 pilings that make up the bridge.

Corpus Christi Public Works Director Ernesto De La Garza said that two barges have already arrived and there are more on the way.

Once phase two continues, the city will provide a countdown showing the progress being made so the public can continue to be in the loop.

