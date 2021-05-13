National First Responder Training Complex in Corpus Christi predicted to be built by January 2022

The new facility is being built on Saratoga Road near County Road 35.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are having a medical emergency, chances are you will meet them.

Our First Responders often serve as a lifeline for those who find themselves needing critical help, typically, at a moment’s notice.

The new National First Responder Training Complex being built on Saratoga Road near County Road 35 will ensure that more people will have an opportunity to fill those roles with excellence.

County Commissioners and City Council members were on hand to hear co-owner and Director of the complex, Rey Rabagos, share his vision for a place that could be used for training for agencies from around the world -- everyone from EMS to firefighters, SWAT teams to the military.

“We have so much opportunity here in this area,” says Rabagos, “that I think it’s just going to put Corpus on the map.”

Not only are they working in conjunction with the local Texas EMS Academy and Texas EMS Alliance Emergency Services, they have even partnered with Maritime Services, to bring Coast Guard approved maritime training to Corpus Christi.

Annaville Fire Department Chief Michael Clack says this can only strengthen the efforts of our own First Responders.

According to Clack, “The more training and the more experience they can get, the better they’ll be to serve our communities, and that’s what this is going to do, give us and other organizations another option to train.”

Construction of the facility should be completed by January.

The money to pay for the $5.4 million dollar training complex is being raised independently. However, there is a belief that many of the area industries who will likely use it, will want to help with the cost.

If it is true that when seconds count, training makes all the difference, then getting this complex built will breed confidence – both in those who are trained here, and in those who may one day need their training.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.