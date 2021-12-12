First responders battle structure fire in Robstown

Officials do not know what the cause was and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A home up in smoke in the Bluntzer area.

The call came in at about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, as first responders made their way to the area in Robstown.

"Two hours ago we received a smoke investigation call, here in the Bluntzer area,” Annaville Fire Department Assistant Chief Joel Hillard said. “A couple of our units happened to be in the area. When we arrived on the scene, we had a two-story structure fire that was fully engulfed in about three-quarters of the building.”

Officials do not know what the cause was and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. However, firefighters have been responding to this constantly throughout the afternoon.

As many as three different fire departments have been responding to this and they’ve had to continue swapping out vehicles because of a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

“Biggest problem that we always have in the county is water supply,” Hillard said. “The nearest hydrant is probably five miles away. So, what we have to do is shuttle water in and we depend on these bigger tankers.”

Neighbor Kari Bluntzer said the house is directly connected to her family.

“It’s sad, this was in my husband’s family, it was their house, their families house a long time ago,” she said. “It’s sad. Lots of memories and the sisters, I know they had a lot of personal memories inside. It’s heartbreaking.”

The fire took about an hour to extinguish, and the response has taken hours with the help of five fire departments. An investigation is currently underway to find out the cause of the fire.

