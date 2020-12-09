First responders climb 100 flight of stairs at Whataburger Field in honor of 9/11

"They went up those towers knowing they weren't going to come down just to help people that they didn't know," CCFD Firefighter Austin Eagerton said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday morning, the 19th anniversary of 9/11, firefighters with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and members of the U.S. Coast Guard did a memorial stair climb to honor the first responders who died in 2001.

"They went up those towers knowing they weren't going to come down just to help people that they didn't know," CCFD Firefighter Austin Eagerton said.

35 CCFD firefighters and members of the U.S. Coast Guard climbed at least 100 flights of stairs, the same amount in each World Trade Center Tower.

"It's definitely one of the reason why I signed up for the job," said Joshua Brunemeter, a CCFD Fire Captain.

"It was a big loss of fire department life," CCFD Captain Thomas Cruz said. "There's 343 guys that lost their lives that day. So for us, it does mean something for us and it always will."

343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers and 55 military personnel lost their lives on 9/11.

At 8:47 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. moments of silence were held for the seconds the planes struck each tower. Moments no one has forgotten.

"I was actually in first grade," Eagerton said.

"I was actually in sixth grade," Captain Cruz said.

"We just turned on the TV and all of the students were glued to the TV," Captain Brunemeyer said.

Across the country, it hit home for so many.

"My parents pulled me from school and I remember watching it on the TV and my dad, he was a fireman also, and he had a few buddies in New York that died that day," Eagerton said.

For generations of first responders, it's the reason they joined the department.

"I can vividly remember," Captain Cruz said. "It's just something that kind of pushed me in the direction of wanting to help people and wanting to be a firefighter."

Their job is a dedication to saving others and honoring the ultimate sacrifice of those who came before them.