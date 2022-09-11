First responders climb steps of Whataburger Field to remember those who passed on 9/11

The third annual 9/11 Memorial Workout is an opportunity for both first responders and the public to show their support.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger Field held the 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Workout Sunday morning.

It was an opportunity for both first responders and the public to show their support for those who lost their lives on this day, 21 years ago during the tragedy in New York City.

Christopher Dominguez is a third-generation firefighter and represented the Kingsville Fire Department at the stair climb. He climbed the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which was the amount in both World Trade Center buildings.

Dominguez spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's hard to explain. You don't really know what was going on, in the firefighters that didn't make it out, you don't really know what was going on in their minds whenever it all happened." He also added, "So, you know, thanks to Whataburger Field this is what we can do to pay our respects to them."

This event was originally for military and first responders only, however the stair climb was opened to the public this year for the first time.

"People came to us and said how do we participate and at the time, per the group's interest, it was still just for first responders," said Brady Ballard, The General Manager of the Corpus Christi Hooks. "So, today partly with the 1:00 pm game, it kind of works out well to have a second window and roll right into it." Ballard added.

The price for participation was $20 and those funds went directly to the Corpus Christi Police and Fire Departments.

Ballard said the team is happy to host the event on a day with such significance. He explained, "One, as a community entity, I mean two, I think if you're looking for stairs we're an immediate, you know, opportunity. So, with all the things we do through the course of the year and always wanting to support our military and our fire and PD, it's just a natural partnership."

Dominguez climbed the steps at Whataburger Field with his full gear on and a 25 pound oxygen tank. He said if first responders climbed those flights of stairs in the World Trade Center, he was happy to do it here.

He also shared his favorite part of the job. "Just the thought of being able to change someone's mood for the day, you know." Dominguez explained, "If they're in trouble, they rely on us to go and help them, you know. So, it's a good feeling, it's a good feeling whenever you're able to help somebody."

