First responders, community gather at Whataburger Field for annual 9/11 Stair Climb

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders joined the community Monday morning at Whataburger Field for the 4th annual 9/11 Stair Climb.

Branches of the military, as well as local fire and police departments made their way up and down the stairs at the ball park 52 times, which is the equivalent of the 110 flights first responders took up the twin towers.

The workout serves as a memorial to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line with each step.

3NEWS spoke with organizers about what the event means for our community on this day of remembrance.

"Local fire and PD, they do a lot for our community, as well as the Coast Guard, Navy, Army, Air Force," said Corpus Christi Hooks Partnerships Account Executive Kaleb Womack. "Everyone who takes care of us on a day-to-day basis that we may sometimes forget about. This is about them and this is about remembering those that paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Womack said that it's a day to look back and come together, not only as a community but as a country.

