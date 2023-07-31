First responders contain brush fire just south of Sinton, warn residents about the dangers of small burn piles

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted on social media Monday, thanking the firefighters who helped contain the fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders in San Patricio County had a busy Monday as a they worked to contain a brush fire just south of Sinton along County Road 1272 near Sodville Road.

Both Sinton and Gregory Volunteer Fire Departments, along with several others worked to contain the fire.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted on social media Monday, thanking firefighters and saying "control burns like these will quickly go out of control with the dry dead grass."