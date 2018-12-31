Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If your New Year's Eve celebrations include alcohol or even fireworks, medical experts have a stern warning for you and family.

On this New Year's Eve, staff at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and other first responders are gearing up for what could be a very busy night of emergency room visits.

First and foremost, authorities are reminding people not to drink and drive.

Members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department, HALO-Flight and doctors at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital gathered outside the Level 2 trauma center to encourage people to play it safe and hopefully not end up in the emergency room. They said emergency room visits this time of year are often likely due to flu, but some of the most tragic injuries they see on the holidays are some of the most preventable.

"Not getting in a vehicle when you have had too much to drink or buzzed, or distracted driving," said Dr. Osbert Blow, trauma medical director at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

"We can't say it enough," CCFD Asst. Chief Kenny Erben said. "Get a designated driver. Be safe."

When it comes to fatal traffic accidents, someone dies every two hours and 21 minutes on Texas roads, according to the Department of Public Safety. One person is injured on the road every two minutes.

When it comes to fireworks, you might be surprised to learn that sparklers are the main culprit for injuries involving children.

"I want to make sure you are aware that burns are a major cause for injury to children during these times," CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said. "In fact, sparklers account for 40-percent of injuries that children experience during these days."

"As Chief Rocha said, it's really a high offender because children think it's fun, and when they misfunction they can create damage to the hands and faces sometimes," Dr. Blow said.

Christus Spohn is going on 12 years of having a Level 2 trauma center, and staff at Shoreline Hospital said they are ready to help whoever comes through their doors.

