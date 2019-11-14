CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders grant recipients were honored by Flint Hills Resources Thursday during the 2019 Helping Heroes Coastal Bend.

The grants totaled over $78,000 and were awarded to first responders in area counties.

Flint Hills began the Helping Heroes program in 2012 to help first responders get the training and education equipment they need

"It's wonderful. Flint Hills has been very generous with the first responders and each year it seems they increase the money they put into the coastal bend region," said Jo Ann Ehmann, Mayor of Ingleside On The Bay

"It's our way - during the Thanksgiving season -- to say thank you -- thank you for everything that you do we know that if there were an emergency, many of these depts would come out and respond and help protect us," Regional Manager Andy Saenz said.

Since 2012, nearly $1.3 million in grants have been awarded in Texas to first responders.

