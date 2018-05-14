The Corpus Christi Hooks will be honoring all first responders before their game with the Cardinals on May 23 for First Responders Night.

Police, firefighters, and emergency medical workers can receive discounts on their tickets. Fans can show up early to the game to see the top first responder vehicles and enjoy the pregame parade.

A portion of the proceeds will also go to Port Aransas Fire and Rescue.

The game begins at 7:05 p.m. Visit the Corpus Christi Hooks page here to purchase your tickets.

