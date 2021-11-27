First Responders on scene at a structure fire on the 7500 block of Up River Road

Officials received the call about the fire at about 10 p.m. Saturday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency personnel were called to a structure fire at the Repcon Inc. headquarters on the 7500 block of Up River Road at about 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials on scene have confirmed that there were no people inside the building when the fire broke out.

At this time, officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here on KIIITV.com, for updates.

