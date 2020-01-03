CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Josh Usher is the Driver Engineer at ESD #2.

"Winds that are usually 5 miles an hour in the morning can pick up to 20 miles an hour or even more in the afternoon."

Usher says that every Saturday is boat training day. They use this shift to sharpen their skills that help save our lives.

"The public is counting on us to be able to get to them and assist them." Said Usher.

ESD #2 says that all types of rescues pick up during spring break and when alcohol is as factor, there's only so much they can do.

"Not only are you affecting your family...you're affecting everybody else's family. You may not have killed yourself but you just destroyed a family." Said Usher.

And because of the things we can't control, first responders are asking the community to be aware of the things they can control in the water and on the road.

"Plan for heavy congestion with traffic getting to the island. If you're going to the beach, pay attention to your flags and if you're going to be in-shore, pay attention to your weather."

Authorities want to remind boaters to wear their 'kill switch' every time they un-dock.

