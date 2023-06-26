First responders prioritize hydration, safety amidst sweltering conditions

CCFD Battalion Chief Michael Gilley said that during situations like the one they faced on Monday, it is essential to establish a rehab area where crews can rotate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the extreme heat and humidity persist, area first responders are taking precautions when they respond to calls.

3NEWS caught up with fire crews from Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff as they worked to extinguish a brush fire earlier this afternoon near Cimarron and Legacy Point.

CCFD Battalion Chief Michael Gilley said they stress their concerns to firefighters to stay hydrated and continuously sip on water through out the day.

"In calls like this, it is important we arrive to work hydrated and we maintain hydration throughout the whole shift which is a 24 hour period," he said.

Gilley said that during situations like the one they faced on Monday, it is essential to establish a rehab area where crews can rotate. Eventually, the firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

