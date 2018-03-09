Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The first responders at fire station number 1 had a calm Labor Day and were able to get in some housekeeping.

"Labor Day is like any other day for us. It's not a holiday, but we do expect some holiday, an influx of people, so we expect at times, something to happen," firefighter Jose Gonzalez said.

In 2018 emergency calls seemed to give the hard-working men of the "b-shift" a break for a bit.

"'A' shift reported that it wasn't really bad. They had maybe six or eight calls, but they did have a fatality last night which was a motorcycle wreck," firefighter Ted Vicha said.

If there were ever a need for kudos on Labor Day, the first in line would be our first responders.

"Definitely I've been here for almost 25 years now, and we have crew members that have been here for 34 years. This particular station seems to keep people here for a long time, and we definitely love what we do," Capt. Ted Vicha said.

24 hours on, 48 hours off one day leads into the next.

"Every break for us is great for us. Because we don't know when the storm is going to come in as far as the calls. Sometimes it's during the day, sometimes its later in the afternoon sometimes its all night," firefighter Jose Gonzalez said.

For first responders holidays are work days that happen to fall on holidays, so they're always on duty and always ready.

"You clear one call at midnight, you get another one at one, you get another one at two, and we've had these kinds of shifts within the last couple of months the last couple of weeks. Where you don't get any sleep," Gonzalez said.

First responders have the best advice for those of us who can enjoy the day off on Labor Day.

"We're here to help everybody out. We want everyone to be careful out there. Have a good time but take care of yourself and be careful," Vicha said.

