The garage was deemed a total loss. Fortunately, no one was home at the time, so no injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters were busy Tuesday afternoon putting out a garage fire on Daytona Drive near Sam Houston Elementary and Ray High School.

Firefighters told 3NEWS that it took about 15 minutes to put out the fire.