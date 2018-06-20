Corpus Christi Police and Fire had to rescue a man from his electric car that shut down from the rising flood waters. It happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning along Junior Beck near Bear Lane.

According to police officer Lolo Cantu, they were called to the scene and were not able to figure out why the man couldn't get out of the vehicle.

Officers found out that the man was driving an electric vehicle and when he drove into the flood waters, it shut down.

The driver was unable to unlock the doors, roll down the windows or even put the vehicle into park.

Members of the fire department were forced to break the window to get the man out of the vehicle.

"It was only a couple of feet of water, and it killed his car. So people need to be careful driving. If they can see the water rising and its getting high just stop and turn around," said Cantu.

The rescue was just one of many reported during the overnight and morning hours Wednesday.

