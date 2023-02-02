First responders shorten response times in rural Jim Wells County

HALO-Flight said it responds to an average of three calls for emergency flights a day.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last decade, Jim Wells County has seen an increase in the need for emergency services.

In some rural communities, getting to emergencies can be a challenge. The City of Alice and HALO-Flight are now trying to help.

HALO-Flight told 3NEWS it responds to an average of three calls for emergency flights a day. Alice City Manager Michael Esparza said they are equipped to help with emergencies on the ground throughout the county.

"Our fire department does a whole lot, you know," Esparza said. "It's not just fighting fires, it's every accident that's out there, every phone call, they're out there with EMS."

Esparza said the city's three fire stations help them respond anywhere in Jim Wells County they are needed. Alice has a contract with a company for EMS services, which he said is housed in their fire department.

"We're also the primary, the primary fire response team for outside the city limits in the county for the areas that don't have a volunteer fire department or a paid fire department," Esparza said. "So, we go pretty far out in Jim Wells County."

When ground transport is not enough, HALO-Flight is stationed in Alice and ready to answer the call.

"The further away the incident is, the more valuable the helicopter becomes," said Randal Endsley, HALO-Flight interim CEO and chief flight nurse.

Endsley said an emergency incident in Jim Wells County could mean someone needs to be airlifted to a Level II Trauma Center. Since Alice only has a Level IV Trauma Center, they are transported directly from Alice to Corpus Christi. That is possible ever since they moved a helicopter to Christus Spohn Hospital Alice more than a decade ago.

"Back before 2012," Endsley said. "What you would see is the helicopter starting in Corpus Christi being called out to the Jim Wells area, having to make that trek out there, pick up that patient and then bring them back to the Corpus Christi area."

Endsley said the flight time from places like Alice and Beeville—where they have helicopters—can cut down transport time to a Level II Trauma Center by half or more. It takes 18 minutes from Alice to Corpus Christi and 25 minutes from Beeville to Corpus Christi, compared to a driving at least 45-60 minutes.

"If you think about it, HALO's never going to land at Weber and SPID here in Corpus, it just doesn't make sense," Endsley said. "It's much quicker to go by ground ambulance, and so we put our helicopters out in the communities where they're most needed."

Endsley said first responders at the scene of an incident determine where a patient needs to go. If they can be treated at a Level IV Trauma Center, they can go to Christus Spohn Hospital Alice via ground transport. For more extensive treatment, HALO-Flight will transport them via air to Christus Spohn Shoreline or Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area.

HALO-Flight also holds fundraisers to help pay for its transportation services. The non-profit will host a casino night from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, February 17 at the Ortiz Center. You can visit haloflight.org for more information.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.