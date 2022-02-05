First responders tackle grass fire near Highway 37

Monday night, crews out of Sinton and Odem responded to a large grass fire north of Odem on Highway 37 in the median.

ODEM, Texas — May is Wildfire Awareness Month and fire crews have been hard at work to keep the Coastal Bend safe.

Monday night, crews out of Sinton and Odem responded to a large grass fire north of Odem on Highway 37 in the median. On Sunday, area crews there battled three grass fires.

Experts say they haven't seen conditions like that since 2011.

