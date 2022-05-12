First responders tackling fire near TAMU-K farm, some facilities have been evacuated

The facility, as well as parts of the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Center have been evacuated.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — First responders are on scene of a fire near the Veterinary Technology facility near the Texas A&M University-Kingsville farm.

The facility, as well as parts of the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Center have been evacuated.

According to a social media post from TAMU-K, some buildings on the west side of the campus including Lucio, Lewis, Martin and Lynch Halls may experience temporary interruptions in power as a result of fire response efforts.

This is a developing story. Follow 3News as more information becomes available.

