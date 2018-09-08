Aransas Pass (KIII News) — Mass shootings are a horrific epidemic that has plagued our nation and become far too familiar in society; they have happened at a concert, churches, school and other venues.

Many communities are about to begin a new school year, so first responders all across the country are changing their strategies in the way they respond to active shooter scenarios.

On Wednesday KIII News reporter Taylor Alanis took part in an active shooter training exercise in Aransas Pass.

It's something you never want to see or hear coming down hallway gunfire, but fortunately, it was only a drill, but for a situation that's all too real.

"Our children are safe our citizens are safe, but we're not immune. Things can happen," said Capt. Lynn Pearce, Aransas Pass Emergency Management Coordinator.

"Like am, I gonna go to school? Am I going to be safe there? Is something going to happen? You know its just an ugly gut feeling," said Alyssa Pena, Aransas Pass Explorer.

The drill is all part of a multi-agency active threat training including police, fire, EMS, Navy security forces and even federal Park Rangers.

"So we all need to be on the same page. be able to communicate with each other," Pearce said.

Aransas Pass Police Department Explorers, JROTC cadets, and Taylor played the part of mass shooting victims

"It's very scary to go through knowing that what if our police department isn't trained for it. What if this happens kind of just goes through your mind like that," Pena said.

The scenario was an active shooter had entered an elementary school, but they don't know where he is or how many people the person's shot.

"It felt really real so like, of course, my heart kind of jumped and I felt scared," cadet Alyssa Frazier said.

It was up to police to clear rooms for medics to come in and save the victims all the while trying to find and put down the threat.

After a while of training, it was Taylor's turn to put on the kevlar and lead the pack.

Taylor's heart was racing as she turned corners eventually confronting the gunman. In a split second decision to pull a trigger for Taylor.

It's that adrenaline pumping. You never know what could happen. You just got to be prepared for anything. Its what the men and women behind the badge would do working together with other first responders to save lives.

"We train for the worst case scenario. That way when a minor thing happens we are over trained and over ready to take care of it," Pearce said.

