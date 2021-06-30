First responders urging residents to be cautious at the beach this Fourth of July

“Try to swim near the lifeguard stands and try to stay waist deep and less and try to stay away from jetties and piers," said ESD 2 Chief Dale Scott.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Fourth of July weekend just a few days away officials are reminding residents to be cautious not just when it comes to fireworks and barbecuing but also if you're heading out to the beach.

Chief Dale Scott with Nueces County ESD Number 2 says they’re preparing for this holiday weekend.

“Last year we got through the fourth of July without any sand dune fires. Beaches were closed at that point. They’re open we know we’re going to have problems,” said Scott.

“We’re bringing in extra crews, extra volunteers, we’re going to preposition equipment.”

Scott is urging residents to be cautious when out at the beach this weekend.

“Take care of yourself on the beach if you have small children put them in a life jacket and try to stay waist deep or less,” said Scott.

And to be aware of rip currents.

“Try to swim near the lifeguard stands and try to stay waist deep and less and try to stay away from jetties and piers, but even on the normal flat beach the rip currents can still sneak in and get you,” said Scott.

Port Aransas Chief of Police Scott Burroughs is also urging residents to pay attention to the flag warning system.

“There are signs at every entrance to the beach that explain the flag system and what the flags mean. If you’re gonna be out on the water wear bright color swimwear if it’s a red flag condition we recommend to not go in water above your waist,” said Burroughs.

And no matter what color the flag system may be, Scott says make sure you’re still cautious.

“Even on a green flag you can have an incident, but if it’s a yellow or red flag the incident chance is very high,” said Scott.

