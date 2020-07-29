First responders who rescued the boaters during the height of Hurricane Hanna were recognized by Gov. Greg Abbott

It's a story of bravery, heroism and down right determination to survive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Incredible details coming to light in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna. It's a story of bravery, heroism and down right determination to survive.

A couple of die-hard boaters who wanted to ride out the storm ended up changing their minds when their boats began to break up in the fierce waves.

Members of the Texas Task Force One -- a group of experienced first responders from around the state -- along with Corpus Christi fire crews were pressed into action at the Marina Del Sol, off Ocean Drive next to Cole Park.

Today, those first responders who risked their own lives to save others were recognized by Governor Abbott.

"Thank you guys for stepping up obviously it means so much to the people who were affected by this and that means thank you from the people of the state of Texas," Abbott said.

Two boats that were tied to a dock behind the Marina were set adrift when the storm demolished the dock. Three people were rescued from the boats. Two in their 80's and a 40 year old. All were unharmed.

The Texas Task Force one is sponsored by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

