First 2022 sea turtle hatchling release scheduled for Saturday on Padre Island National Seashore

The turtles will be released right at 6:45 a.m. on Malaquite Beach.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a hatchling release in 2021.

The public is invited to watch some baby sea turtles make their way to the sea for the first time this weekend!

The Padre Island National Seashore plans to hold their first 2022 hatchling release on Saturday, June 18. The turtles are expected to be released right at 6:35 a.m.

There is a park entrance fee to get into the hatchling release area. The park suggests buying entry passes online before heading to the beach. Cell reception is spotty at the national seashore, so park officials said don't plan on buying your pass on the way.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361) 949-7163 the morning of the release to be sure the release is still happening. Sometimes, the turtles do not hatch in time and the releases are canceled the morning of.

For additional information about how to prepare to attend a release, you can visit the PINS website here.

The first 2022 sea turtle nests were found in late April on the national seashore.

Nesting counts have been struggling since 2010, so it's more important than ever to protect the ones we have, park officials said.

