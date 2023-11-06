First stay cable to be installed this week on new Harbor Bridge Project

Developer Flatiron Dragados said the temporary stay will provide strength and support for installing permanent ones.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Harbor Bridge project is nearing the next phase of construction.

Developer, Flatiron Dragados told 3NEWS that the first stay cable being installed this week on the north tower will be a temporary stay.

With permanent strands on each tower coming out of both the back and main span sides, they said the temporary stay is necessary for the bridge to have the support needed for upcoming construction.

"It'll be in place until the remaining 18 stays are placed, and it is how we continue building out the bridge in a cantilever method," said Lynn Allison, public information manager for the new Harbor Bridge Project.

Flatiron Dragados, the new Harbor Bridge Project developer, said the temporary stay will look different from permanent ones.

The temporary one installed this week will have 27 strands and have black polyethylene tubing around it. The permanent ones will be white and have about 70-120 strands as they go into the upper tower lifts.

"As we get into the fall, you will see the progress as the segments start extending both into the back span and main span and advancing over the ship channel," Allison said.

To continue working, Allison said the temporary stay will provide strength and support. The white permanent stays will also allow for lighting features once that is added to the project. Meanwhile, Flatiron Dragados announced the launching gentry crane finished placing the last span last month and will be taken apart piece by piece.

"It lifted over 1,400 segments that weigh up to 100 tons," Allison said. "And now the, the showstopper, the workhorse of the project will begin, is back launching and will begin being decommissioned."

The large crane placed 42 spans on the north side of the project and 44 on the south aside. Each span is up to 205 feet long, Allison said it will take about three months to finish the decommissioning process before the crane relocates to a future project.

"The approach combined bridge length is 2.7 miles, so a really big feat to have that crane completing that task and begin to slowly move on to the next phase of work," Allison added.

Allison also said Leopard Street bridge construction is on track to be completed this fall. Nightly closures are planned, and the bridge and connectivity corridor are a part of that project.

