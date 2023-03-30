Happy birthday Fisher the otter!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One resident at the Texas State Aquarium turned 3 years old on Wednesday: North American River Otter Fisher!
Fisher enjoyed his special day with his best friend Arthur.
When Arthur himself was rescued by the wildlife rescue team in April 2020, it was quickly determined that companionship would be important for his development and that's when the aquarium found Fisher.
They've been besties ever since.
