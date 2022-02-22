Fisherman expresses concerns regarding design options for new Bob Hall Pier

Fisherman Alberto Zertuche said the new pier renovations take away from the 'mystique' of the popular fishing spot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local business owner and avid fisherman is making waves for his stance on the design choices the public got to vote on for the new Bob Hall Pier.

The nearly $30 million project is shaping up to be a real tourist attraction complete with a restaurant, concession, retail, and bathrooms.

However, Alberto Zertuche, the owner of a local bait and tackle is weighing in on concerns he has about the new pier and its design elements that he says will be more of a hindrance for fishermen.

While he likes the ideas at the front of the pier, the end of the pier he said creates too many obstacles.

"I can't cast. We go out there, fighting a fish, they got a family out on a chair," Zertuche said. "Got to move left or right, step over a kid, now you are taking away the mystique of going to fish at Bob Hall Pier, now it's an amusement park."

The pier has been a popular spot for fisherman for several decades, until it was severely damaged by Hurricane Hanna in 2020.

Zertuche took to social media with a video on his YouTube channel 'Team Hard Life' where his message gained momentum from others in the fishing community. He also reached out to County leaders in hopes that his concerns are considered in the final design.

"When we move a shark down, it's a crew of guys moving down the pier, let people know coming in. If you put a chair, there is not going to be a real safe room to move, and are people willing to move," Zertuche said. "Sorry bro, we are not in your back yard, we are on a public pier."

Town hall meetings were held and the public got to vote last month on what some of the new additions will look like from the seating to the canopies.

He said there was never a option for the public to say no to any of those new features.

Nueces County Commissioners are set to approve a $2.9 million demolition agreement during Wednesday's meeting to begin the tear down the existing structure.

