Fitness event set to take place at Corpus Christi Bayfront this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and plenty of leftovers in the fridge some might be looking for a way to burn off those festive calories.
According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi the "Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront" is hosting an event called the "Leftovers 5K."
The event will take place at the Water's Edge on Saturday Nov. 27, at 7:30 a.m.
The event route will begin along the Water's Edge seawall, northbound, towards the American Bank Center. Participants will have the opportunity to walk, jog, run, or bike along the 1.5 mile fitness trail. The event is limited to 300 participants, and water will be provided.
For more information regarding Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront and the fitness event click here.
