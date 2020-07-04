FALFURRIAS, Texas — Five employees of the Brooks County Independent School District and one of their family members have been quarantined, according to City of Falfurrias and Brooks County officials.

Officials said they were asked to quarantine due to one of the employee's third-party contact with someone who allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Brooks County officials put out the details Monday night.

Officials said that on Saturday, one of the employees became aware that a relative had contact with a nurse who allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. That employee immediately told their supervisor with the school district.

BCISD Superintendent Dr. Maria Rodriguez-Casas quickly identified who else that employee had contact with. After identifying four others that had minimal contact with the employee, they were asked to quarantine, including the spouse of one of the employees.

So far none of them are experiencing symptoms. Health officials are testing the individual who initially had contact with the nurse who tested positive for COVID-19. Once those results come in, the county will send out an update.

So far there are zero cases of COVID-19 in Brooks County.

