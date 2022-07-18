Five-day camp for children with special needs comes to Corpus Christi

The camp is staffed with two professional instructors from the non-profit ICan Shine organization.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A camp for children with special needs is making its debut in Corpus Christi this week.

Organizer, Margeux Rendall has a son with special needs who attended a similar camp in the Dallas area before they moved to Corpus Christi.

Rendall said all 20 slots were filled and now there's even a waiting list if someone drops out this week.

"80 to 90 percent of individuals with disabilities, such as down syndrome and autism do not learn to ride a bicycle, and so we're changing that through the ICan Shine organization," Rendall said.

Given how much interest she saw the first time around, Rendall said they will seek donations and volunteers again for a second camp next year.

