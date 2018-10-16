CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The County Commissioners will be interviewing five finalists Wednesday morning to be the new sheriff in Nueces County.

The Commissioners will interview John Hooper, Scott Mandel, Daniel Perez, Monica Villagomez-Rios and Larry Young for the sheriff position. After the interview Commissioners will discuss and consider appointing a new sheriff.

29 people applied for the job of top law enforcement officer of Nueces County.

In September, current Sheriff Jim Kaelin announced his intent to retire on Oct. 31 after serving 12 years in the position.

