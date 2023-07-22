Five Nights at Freddy's Cosplay Night La Retama Library

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Retama Library turned into a real-life horror game last night for their first ever 'Five Nights at Freddy's Cosplay Night'.
The event was based on the horror video game with animatronics, security guards and those trying to survive the night.
Library officials went above and beyond making it an unforgettable night for those in attendance.
Kids ran through the library book shelves in good fun and of course, horror.
There was even pizza, cupcakes and juice. Definitely a sight to see in a place that's usually quiet and peaceful.
