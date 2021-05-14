Five Orange Grove High School students arrested on felony charges for hazing incident, police searching for sixth student involved

The Orance Grove Police Department said they obtained video evidence of the incident.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Police Department said they have video evidence of a hazing incident that happened at Orange Grove High School on Thursday, April 29.

Five students have been arrested and a sixth has a warrant out for their arrest for unlawful restraint, which is a state jail felony, OGPD officials said.

OGPD officials said they were contacted by school administrators on Monday, May 3 about the hazing incident. Video footage of the hazing incident was given to police, which they said shows several minor students hazing another student.

While the department was investigation, the victim made a formal complaint about the incident, officials said. The student was referred to the Child Advocacy Center to be interviewed.

The OGPD contacted the Texas Rangers and Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department about what they saw on the video. Charges were then filed against six students. Five have been arrested and one has a warrant out for their arrest, officials said.

The Orange Grove Police Department said any bullying or hazing should be reported to police.

