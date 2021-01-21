Five people escape burning home on Coke St., firefighters rescue family cat

The American Red Cross has been called to help the family find a place to spend the night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family was left without a home Wednesday night after flames broke out at their residence in the 300 block of Coke Street Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 3 p.m. Firefighters raced to the scene to find heavy smoke and flames. Crews said the fire had spread to the attic, but it was under control in about 15 minutes.

Officials said at least five people were living in the home, and all were able to get out except the family's cat. Thankfully the firefighters were able to rescue the cat.

"No injuries. They got out real good and didn't run back in for the cat, and we ended up getting here and we ended up getting the cat out too, so that's good," said Battalion Chief Frank Solansky of the Corpus Christi Fire Department. "We always tell people, don't go back in for pets, and when we get here we do the best we can to get them out."

Firefighters said the home was a total loss. The American Red Cross has been called in to help the family with a place to stay.

As of Wednesday evening, there was no word on what caused the fire.

