Five projects approved in Downtown Corpus Christi including luxury bar, new hotel

The Downtown Management District said these project will bring over $35 million in development to Downtown Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You will see some changes happening in Downtown Corpus Christi soon! Five new projects, including a luxury bar and new hotel, have been approved and will bring over $35 million in development to Downtown Corpus Christi, according to the Downtown Management District (DMD).

The Downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #3 (TIRZ #3) approved incentives for the projects on March 28. The incentives will award funding for exterior enhancements, commercial build-out, and rehabilitating vacant buildings/spaces, DMD officials said.

The projects include 605 Elite, Gallery 41, Lazy Beach Brewing, Peoples Street Parklet, and Homewood Suites-- all in the Marina Arts District.

“We are thrilled about these projects as they will bring more opportunities and development to our community, we have always been seen as a place of potential and now we are seeing that this is a place of progress,” states Alyssa B Mason, Executive Director of CCDMD.

Here are the projects that were approved:

605 Elite, located at 605 Mesquite Street, will be a new luxury bar and restaurant with a cocktail garden. This building has sat vacant for decades and was originally built in the 1930s. The developer is excited to bring another fine dining and luxury cocktail option to Downtown.

“We are very pleased to support the partnerships with Developers and the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District” she continued “Activating these vacant buildings and providing more business is a great reflection of a revitalizing Downtown Corpus Christi,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo.

Since 2016, more than $70 million has been invested in new downtown development and there is $60 million in additional investments currently in development.

