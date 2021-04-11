Kleberg County judge orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen Kingsville officer

Judge Rudy Madrid is asking Gov. Abbott to make the order statewide. Benys served the community of Kingsville for over 19 years.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid has ordered all flags be flown at half-staff for fallen Kingsville Police Officer Sherman Benys.

Madrid said he is also "respectfully requesting the governor to order all flags across the great state of Texas to be lowered as well."

Officer Benys died Thursday morning after being injured in a line-of-duty shooting on Monday in Kingsville. Benys was responding to a domestic disturbance when 40-year-old Alfredo DeLeon opened fire on officers.

Benys was the only officer injured in the shooting, officials said. Fellow officers rushed to his aid while others pursued DeLeon, eventually catching up to him on South 11th Street and Miller Avenue in Kingsville.

Meanwhile, Benys was rushed to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Kleberg and then airlifted via HALO-Flight to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi where he underwent surgery.

Relatives said Benys needed as much as 18 units of blood during his surgery. A blood drive to replenish the supply used by Benys overwhelmed the blood center.

Police said DeLeon now faces three counts of Capital Murder of a Peace Officer or Fireman, and one count of Attempted Murder for shooting at a relative on scene.

