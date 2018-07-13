Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Governor Gregg Abbott and his wife are sending their condolences Thursday to the family of Robert "Bobby" Balderas.

Balderas was a longtime justice of the peace for Precinct 1 Place 3 in Nueces County.

Abbott granted a request from County Judge Loyd Neal to fly the flags in the Coastal Bend at half-staff in honor of Balderas.

Balderas passed away after being diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.

Flags will return to full staff on the day after Balderas' funeral.

