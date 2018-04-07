If you passed by Flour Bluff Tuesday evening, you might have noticed two-alarm fire at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi building off SPID.

Around 7 p.m. a passerby called 911 when they saw flames coming from the window. The call came in of flames coming out of the second and third floors.

It took crews less than half an hour to put out the fire that left three offices inside the building destroyed.

"My understanding is that there is no sprinkler system and no, so that makes things a little bit more difficult for us whenever the fire is above the first floor," Cpt. James Brown said.

Corpus Christi fire, Flour Bluff, and crews from Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi all responded and were able to put in out in 20 minutes.

TAMUCC posted on Facebook Tuesday night thanking firefighters and police for their hard work.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

