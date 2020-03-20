CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the Texas State Aquarium is mostly empty -- and will remain closed to the public throughout the month of march -- animals are touring the scene.

In a Facebook video shared by the Aquarium, a flock of flamingos are taking a tour and saying hello to their fellow animal pals.

According to the post on Facebook, with the Aquarium mostly empty the flamingos explored the underwater exhibits of the Caribbean Journey.

Again, the Aquarium will remain closed to visitors for the month of March and plans to re-open in April.

For more Facebook Live posts from the Texas State Aquarium, visit their page.