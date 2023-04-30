Flare from Annaville-area refinery causes large visible plume of smoke across Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A flare from the LyondellBasell complex near McKinzie Road can be seen across Corpus Christi, however, an alert from the refinery states that "no action by the community is required at this time."
Smoke from the flare can be seen as far away as Padre Island, prompting Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2 firefighters to put out a Facebook post letting residents know that it poses no danger.
The fire station states that because there is no wind and skies were clear in Corpus Christi on Sunday, the plume is visible from a distance, but that it doesn't pose a threat to the area.
"It appears that there is a fire in our community, there is not," the post reads.
This is a developing story. 3NEWS will provide updates as they become available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Crane used in Harbor Bridge Project catches fire, disrupts Corpus Christi Hooks game
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.