Flare from Annaville-area refinery causes large visible plume of smoke across Corpus Christi

Nueces County ESD No. 2 posted an update to its Facebook page making people aware of the cause of the flare.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A flare from the LyondellBasell complex near McKinzie Road can be seen across Corpus Christi, however, an alert from the refinery states that "no action by the community is required at this time."

Smoke from the flare can be seen as far away as Padre Island, prompting Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2 firefighters to put out a Facebook post letting residents know that it poses no danger.

The fire station states that because there is no wind and skies were clear in Corpus Christi on Sunday, the plume is visible from a distance, but that it doesn't pose a threat to the area.

Flour Bluff/Padre Island residents￼. There is a refinery flaring in town (possibly Lyondell), that is sending a large... Posted by Nueces County ESD 2 on Sunday, April 30, 2023

"It appears that there is a fire in our community, there is not," the post reads.

This is a developing story. 3NEWS will provide updates as they become available.

