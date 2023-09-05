Flash flooding causes major headaches for residents in Aransas Pass Monday

Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said the city now has a drainage master plan to try and keep this from happening again in the future.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Aransas Pass was pounded by heavy rain that produced flash flooding conditions along it's city streets -- leaving people stranded.

Mother nature opened up the clouds as 4 inches of rain poured from the skies onto Aransas Pass. It caused streets to turn into rivers and Aransas Pass resident Dana Brooks was one of the drivers who tried and failed to navigate those waters.

"I was very surprised. It was quick. I was like where did all of this water come from but yeah," she said.

San Antonio resident Mark Perez was trying to help Brooks with her car that flooded out. He said that with the heavy rains that came through town, her options might be limited.

"If she lets it dry out, and you see, if it dries out hopefully," he said.

Many others also dared to confront the flash flood waters. Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said that's always a mistake.

"When you see a street flooded with water, especially when you're not familiar, you shouldn't pass it because what's under that flood water could even be a sinkhole," he said.

Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said the city now has a drainage master plan to try and keep this from happening again in the future.

"Now that drainage master plan points out where the problem areas are, and what it's going to take to resolve them," he said.

Edwards told 3NEWS that it would take 10 years to get all of that work done at a cost of $50 million.

