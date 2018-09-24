Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The 14th annual Realms Con will take place this weekend at the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi.

The convention invites comic book enthusiasts, gamers, anime fans and sci-fi addicts all under the same roof. Guests can expect no shortage of people dressed up as their favorite characters.

"50-percent from our attendees are from out of town. We have people coming in, furthest we've had is Europe, Australia, that would fly down just for Realms Con," Realms Con Organizer Daniel Velasquez said.

Celebrity appearances include Sam Jones, who is better known as Flash Gordon, and Adrian Paul, the star of the Highlander TV series. Jones and Gordon will be on hand to sign autographs and even teach a class on sword fighting.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII