Flatiron Dragados, TxDOT to meet for progress update on new Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flatiron Dragados and TxDOT will be meeting Thursday morning for a progress update on construction of the new Harbor Bridge.

During that meeting, the developers and crews will discuss their preparations to resume construction of the bridge's main span. That's the cable stay portion of the bridge over the ship channel.

This is the first sign of movement after TxDOT highlighted five design concerns with the project.

They plan to focus on one of those design concerns during Thursday's meeting and outline the next steps to finish the project.

