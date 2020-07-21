Flatiron/Dragados selects new engineering firms for the New Harbor Bridge

Arup-CFC will be responsible for reviewing, re-certifying and completing the design of the New Harbor Bridge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that Flatiron/Dragados LLC has selected new engineering design firms to oversee the design work on the New Harbor Bridge.

Arup and CFC will be responsible for reviewing, re-certifying and completing the design of the New Harbor Bridge.

TxDOT representatives said global firms Arup and CFC have offices in Texas with more than seven decades of experience in resolving design and engineering challenges.

TxDOT said the selection of the design firms will allow the New Harbor Bridge project to move forward with the construction of the main spans -- the cable-supported signature portion of the bridge that crosses the Corpus Christi ship channel.

According to TxDOT, all other work associated with the new interchange at I-37/US 181/SH 286 and the approaches to the bridge, have continued to move forward throughout the selection process.

A schedule for project completion is also in the works.

