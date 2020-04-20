CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A research team from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has taken on the job of researching how COVID-19 will progress in the Coastal Bend.

What will happen if we re-open businesses? And what is the worst-case scenario?

"We’re doing pretty well," says Dr. Phillip Tissot.

Dr. Phillip Tissot with the Corpus Christi Texas A&M University Coronavirus Task Force says our curve is starting to head downward.

“What you see on this graph, is a downward turn on the daily number of cases that we're seeing each day," says Dr. Chris Bird.

Dr. Chris Bird from the Coronavirus Task Force says it’s because of the precautions we're taking, including the stay at home order and social distancing, working to flatten the curve.

“Our projection is that COVID-19 is burning out right now in Texas. If we're at least as good and social distancing as the 11 counties that were studied to parameterize our model in the first place, adds Dr. Bird.

Bird says if we remove all restrictions, we won’t see the peak in COVID-19 cases until August or September, and that could translate to thousands dying from the disease.

"If we keep the present interventions in place, the same basic scenario set up model predicts that there are there would be 40-projected fatalities by August 31,” said Bird.

This is good news, but it does not mean we can go back to normal.

Here is a projection of what could happen if we don’t remain diligent.

Bird says if we remove the precautions we could see 100,000 infections by June 1 compared to 346 six infections with current precautions kept in place.

The task force will continue to adjust its predictions based on the weekly adjusted numbers.

