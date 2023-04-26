Flavors of the Coastal Bend's mission isn't just to highlight area delicacies

The event also is a fundraiser for the local chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association, which gives scholarships to culinary students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When people think of the flavors of the Coastal Bend, some, especially toursists', minds automatically think of seafood.

The second annual Flavors of the Coastal Bend aims to show that this little piece of the Gulf Coast has a lot more to offer, such as The Nueces Whiskey Library's Polpo e Patate or homemade micro meatballs in a gorgonzola sauce.

"This is a family tradition that I brought from Bellino to Nueces Whiskey Library because I grew up with it," said Bellino Ristorante Italiano executive chef Francesco Inguaggiato. "(It's) my mother's recipe, so since Nueces Whiskey Library is a little bit of all-around of influence from all the cuisine from Italia, as a chef, I couldn't avoid this one to put in the appetizers."

Bellino's and The Nueces Whiskey Library are just two of the kitchens that will be represented at the event, which takes place 6:30-10 p.m. May 2 at Port Royal Resort.

The money raised by the Coastal Bend chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association goes to fund scholarships for local high school and college culinary arts students.

"We do help our local area high school students in the ProStart program. We're looking at starting maybe, possibly a couple of new schools, where if they're interested in the culinary or hospitality (industries)," said association member and local restauranteur May Mendoza. "We also give scholarships away to the Del Mar College students . . . so we're real excited about being able to do that."

She said the event, which will be set up around the complex's pool, will feature items from more than 30 Coastal Bend restaurants.

"It's a . . . beautiful initiative the Flavor of the Coastal Bend is organizing," Inguaggiato said.