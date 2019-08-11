CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some residents did not let a little rain dampen their fiesta at the first annual Denim and Diamonds event.

The Denim and Diamonds event was presented by Flint Hills Resources, and it benefited the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Corpus Christi.

During Denim and Diamonds, attendees combined their jeans and jewels for a casually elegant evening.

All proceeds for the event went back to local youth.

Big Brothers Big Sisters continues to help children reach their full potential with the support of one-on-one mentoring relationships.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters focuses on one-to-one mentoring by paring an adult mentor with a child in need in the Coastal Bend. In order to help them grow to help them with specific things in their life and really be their trusted adult and trusted advisor to grow with them and help nurture them on their journey," service delivery coordinator Grace Ann Polasek said.

