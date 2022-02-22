Flo Rida, Randy Rogers Band among Buc Days Rodeo Concert Series lineup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days Rodeo Concert Series lineup was announced Tuesday morning and several major acts will be taking the stage this year.
Flo Rida, Bobby Pulido, Clay Walker and the Randy Rogers Band will be in town for the May event.
The performers will each have shows on separate days during Buc Days.
- Flo Rida: May 11
- Bobby Pulido: May 12
- Clay Walker: May 13
- Randy Rogers Band: May 14
Two hours of Rodeo will be followed by lowering a stage from the American Bank Center Arena rafters onto the dirt to allow for an hour-long concert.
Tickets for the Concert Series will go on sale beginning March 1. Ticket pricing ranges from $20 - $55 and includes both the rodeo and concert.
This year's Buc Days runs from May 5-15. You can click here for a schedule of events.
