Flo Rida, Randy Rogers Band among Buc Days Rodeo Concert Series lineup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days Rodeo Concert Series lineup was announced Tuesday morning and several major acts will be taking the stage this year.

The performers will each have shows on separate days during Buc Days.

Flo Rida: May 11

Bobby Pulido: May 12

Clay Walker: May 13

Randy Rogers Band: May 14

Two hours of Rodeo will be followed by lowering a stage from the American Bank Center Arena rafters onto the dirt to allow for an hour-long concert.

Tickets for the Concert Series will go on sale beginning March 1. Ticket pricing ranges from $20 - $55 and includes both the rodeo and concert.

This year's Buc Days runs from May 5-15. You can click here for a schedule of events.

