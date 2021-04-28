Floats being prepared for Buc Days Illuminated Night Parade

The parade is a few days away and the floats like the Navy Army Community Credit Union Float are almost ready.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the float barn or what workers there call the ‘pirates cove’ floats for the illumined night parade our brought to life for many people to enjoy.

The parade is a few days away and the floats are almost ready like the Navy Army Community Credit Union Float.

“Our float is going to be great I’m sure in ship shape, I haven’t been worried about it,” said Ashley Smith Chief Marketing Officer for Navy Army Community Credit Union.

“We’ll be in full Navy Army Gear and Navy Army energy for sure.”

Although the parade will look different this year, Smith says they’re excited.

“We’re excited about the float of course it will be less people on the float and participating but of course we want to celebrate Buc Days as we always have,” said Smith.

Smith says she’s not just ready for the parade but for everything else Buc Days has in store.

“Between the rodeo, and now we’re going to have wings over South Texas the air show is a great addition this year the carnival is always fun and I love the whole two weeks,” said Smith.

Smith says it’s all about helping the community and that’s why it’s important that they’re part of Buc Days.

“Buc Days raises money for scholarships that’s right in alignment with Navy Army we also believe our focus areas for giving is education and children's health, so it just makes sense to support Buc Days,” said Smith.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.