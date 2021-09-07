Flooding still a concern for some parts of the Coastal Bend

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — There is still a concern for flooding in some parts of the Coastal Bend including an alert for Refugio County residents living around the Mission River.
The National Weather Service has adjusted the flood forecast to 31-feet, and the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department is going door to door to advise residents in that area.
They want to make it clear, they are not calling for evacuations, just wanting to make them aware of the possibility of flooding. More water continues to flow from the Blanco and Medio Creeks.
