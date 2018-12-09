Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The National Weather Service-Corpus Christi issued a flood warning Wednesday morning for Oso Creek until later in the day or until the alert is canceled.

Moderate flooding is currently occurring, and there's expected to be more at the Oso Creek.

Residents should be careful when they are traveling to new areas as 3News monitors the weather during the next few days.

